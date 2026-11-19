advertisement
The only leader from outside the INDIA Bloc seated in the front row during Sonia Gandhi's book release function was Captain Amarinder Singh. The front-row seating arrangement seems to have been carefully decided to give importance to the Congress' allies, with Rahul Gandhi sitting next to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Sonia Gandhi sitting next to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife and MP Dimple Yadav. Even Congress CMs DK Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and VD Satheesan didn't find place in the first row.
Captain Amarinder Singh was seated next to another crucial Congress ally, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
It wasn't just the seating arrangement. Rahul Gandhi even mentioned Captain Amarinder Singh during his speech, recalling a tiff that took place between Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi when the former was on the phone with Captain.
After the event, reporters pestered Captain about why he chose to attend the event despite being in the BJP and whether his presence meant any plans to return to the Congress. Captain flatly denied and said that he came only due to his "deep affection for the (Gandhi) family".
In a social media reel earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had described Captain Amarinder Singh as his "favourite politician in the BJP" and even referred to him as "uncle".
The relationship between Captain and the Gandhis is a bit of an enigma. Despite clear affection between both sides, why did they fall out politically? And can a political rapprochement take place?
We'll try to answer these questions in this piece.
Captain and the Gandhis fell out politically in not one but two occasions. The first occasion was after Operation Bluestar in 1984, in which the army stormed the Harmandir Sahib complex in Amritsar. Captain resigned as MP and party member in protest. There were two reasons for this. First, the targeting of their holiest site was a deeply traumatic event for many Sikhs. Second, Captain had earlier tried to mediate between the Indira Gandhi government and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to de-escalate tensions in Punjab. Captain saw his efforts being scuttled by Indira Gandhi's advisers, which eventually led to the catastrophic events of 1984.
For the following decade, Captain had different stints with Akali Dal factions but returned to the Congress after Sonia Gandhi began assuming a more active role in the late 1990s. His ethical stand following Operation Bluestar had endeared him to Sikhs. So his return restored some legitimacy for the Congress in Punjab. He led the party to power in the state in 2002 and again in 2017, though he also led it in the defeats of 2007 and 2012.
The second falling out took place in 2021 when the Congress high command removed Captain as CM. Captain had become increasingly unpopular due to allegations of inefficiency and the inaction on the sacrilege case against the previous Akali Dal government.
Senior police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh who led the probe into the sacrilege incidents later resigned and joined AAP. He accused Captain of "lacking the political will" to pursue the case. Ironically, Pratap and Captain are now both in the BJP.
The issue was taken up by Captain's rivals in the party, such as Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Randhawa, which eventually led to his removal.
Captain's resignation was perhaps inevitable, given the public anger at that time. However, Congress insiders say that the party leadership could have given him a more dignified exit.
"He could have been given a greater say in choosing his successor. The removal wasn't the problem. It was the humiliation," a senior Punjab Congress leader told The Quint.
Captain's sympathisers who are still in the party also point out that the succession didn't work out well.
"Sidhu wanted the job but didn't want to be CM for just a few months. The party made a virtue of making a Dalit CM (Charanjit Channi) so obviously they had to project him in the elections. This created confusion," a former MLA says.
There's a difference of opinion in the Congress on whether the party would have fared better or worse had it persisted with Captain in 2022. On one hand, Captain's support among farmers and urban Hindu voters could have had an impact, the party wouldn't have gained in Doaba the way it did due to Channi being showcased as Punjab's first Dalit CM.
In either case, there is broad consensus that Captain could have been given a more dignified exit, similar to how the party managed a smooth transition from Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar in Karnataka in 2026.
It is well known that Captain couldn't quite adjust in the BJP. He did make statements criticising the BJP for "not understanding Punjab" and being too "centralised". He also complained about not being "consulted" on Punjab-related matters. However, Captain is known to share a respectful relationship with PM Narendra Modi.
Instinctively, Captain belongs in the Congress and with the Gandhi family. But his return is incumbent upon two factors: being given a respectable position and a secure political future for his daughter.
The obstacle to both issues doesn't lie in Delhi, but in Punjab.
Those close to Captain say that he'll return only if he has something to do. He doesn't seek the CM position anymore but he wants to have a say on Punjab affairs. Just a position in the Congress Working Committee at the Centre may not suffice.
The problem for the Congress high command is that the Punjab Congress is faction-ridden and probably doesn't have space for Captain any more. Most of the dominant players are in two categories as far as Captain is concerned. First, those who have past baggage with Captain. Most prominent among them are Sukhjinder Randhawa and his faction members. Earlier refered to as the Majha Express, the group has since expanded. They had played a key role in bringing down Captain by propping up Sidhu in 2021. Another leader from Majha, though from a different faction, is Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. He has traditionally been on opposing sides with Captain. He lost the CM chair to the latter in 2017.
Then there are leaders who have become influential in the post-Captain Congress, such as former CM Charanjit Channi, former PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, current PCC chief Pargat Singh and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Each of them have their own loyalists and support base and are unlikely to given Captain space.
Even in his own turf, Patiala, the Congress MP is Dharamvir Gandhi, a doctor-turned-activist-turned politician who has mostly had an anti-Captain stance.
Given the changed scenario in the Punjab Congress, a say in decision-making and assurances regarding his daughter's political future won't be easy.
However, these aren't insurmountable issues. If Rahul Gandhi decides that he wants Captain back in the Congress, he can push the Punjab unit into meeting the former CM's terms.
While it may not add anything substantial on the ground, Captain's return would boost the Congress' against BJP's attempts to wean away more leaders and workers from the party.
Published: undefined