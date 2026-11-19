The only leader from outside the INDIA Bloc seated in the front row during Sonia Gandhi's book release function was Captain Amarinder Singh. The front-row seating arrangement seems to have been carefully decided to give importance to the Congress' allies, with Rahul Gandhi sitting next to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Sonia Gandhi sitting next to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife and MP Dimple Yadav. Even Congress CMs DK Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and VD Satheesan didn't find place in the first row.

Captain Amarinder Singh was seated next to another crucial Congress ally, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

It wasn't just the seating arrangement. Rahul Gandhi even mentioned Captain Amarinder Singh during his speech, recalling a tiff that took place between Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi when the former was on the phone with Captain.

After the event, reporters pestered Captain about why he chose to attend the event despite being in the BJP and whether his presence meant any plans to return to the Congress. Captain flatly denied and said that he came only due to his "deep affection for the (Gandhi) family".

In a social media reel earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had described Captain Amarinder Singh as his "favourite politician in the BJP" and even referred to him as "uncle".

The relationship between Captain and the Gandhis is a bit of an enigma. Despite clear affection between both sides, why did they fall out politically? And can a political rapprochement take place?

We'll try to answer these questions in this piece.