‘No Development’: Entire Village in Muzaffarpur Boycotts Polling

Muzaffarpur: Villagers participate in a protest Road Nahi Vote Nahi as they refuse to vote during the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, at Baruraj in Muzaffarpur district, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Villagers of Chulhai Bishunpur in Baruraj Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Tuesday, 3 November, boycotted the elections as voting was underway for Phase 2 in the state, over lack of development in the area. An electoral officer at booth no 178 told ANI that from the registered 729 voters in the village, not a single vote has been cast.

Nand Kumar Rai of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who represents the Baruraj Assembly Constituency is being challenged by Arun Kumar Singh of BJP this election.

The village boycotted polling even as the Muzaffarpur district saw 50.96 percent turnout till 3.30 pm according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout. Meanwhile, 44.51 percent voter turnout was recorded across constituencies voting for the Phase 2 Assembly seats, according to the Election Commission.

(With inputs from ANI.)