'Not Interested': Bihar CM on Rumours of Him Standing for Presidential Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the media during the ongoing budget session of Bihar Assembly in Patna on Wednesday.
(Photo: PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, 23 February, expressed surprise at rumours of him contesting in the presidential elections, which are set to take place later this year.
He further said he neither had an inclination or aspiration for the post.
A day ago, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had said his party would consider supporting CM Kumar for the top post if he breaks away from the BJP. The JD(U) leader is currently running his government in Bihar in alliance with the saffron party.
A section of media reports suggested that political strategist Prashant Kishore, who has previously worked with Kumar politically, was lobbying for him. CM Kumar, however, has refuted those allegations as well, reported news agency PTI.
President Ram Nath Kovind's term is set to end in this July. Even though BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha, for the presidential elections, it might have to field a candidate who is acceptable to at least a fraction of the Opposition parties as it does not have adequate numbers in the Rajya Sabha and at the legislatures of states and Union Territories.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
