Bihar's Nitish Kumar Govt to Ease Liquor Ban After Sustained Criticism

A top official of the Janata Dal United has said that the Nitish Kumar government will review the liquor ban in the state, and likely give relaxation to violators, IANS reported.
As per the report, the administration will table a proposal in the regard during the upcoming budget session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.
However, the same is not applicable on repeat offenders. A person repeatedly violating the norms of the prohibition law will be liable to face imprisonment, IANS reported.
Additionally, the official stated that the vehicle employed for smuggling liquor may also be released upon the payment of a fine.
Even though the ban has been in effect since 2016, violations in many state districts occur frequently.
Reacting to the news of the proposal, the chief spokesperson of HAM, Danish Rizwan said:
