Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive for COVID, Has Had Fever for Last 3 Days

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 26 July.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He was keeping unwell for the past 2-3 days. He is in home isolation and doctors have advised him to rest," the chief minister's office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He had tested COVID positive in January this year as well and was in isolation at his residence.