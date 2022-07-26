Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive for COVID, Has Had Fever for Last 3 Days

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
(Photo: Twitter/Nitish Kumar)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 26 July.
"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He was keeping unwell for the past 2-3 days. He is in home isolation and doctors have advised him to rest," the chief minister's office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He had tested COVID positive in January this year as well and was in isolation at his residence.
As Kumar missed these functions, speculations were rife that he was displeased with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the alliance partner of his party, the Janata Dal (United), despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bihar.
Kumar also missed a meeting of chief ministers on 17 July to discuss matters concerning the tricolour, which was convened by Home Minister Amit Shah.
He also missed the farewell dinner hosted by PM Modi in honour of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on 22 July.
Speaking on the Bihar CM's decision not to attend Murmu's swearing-in ceremony, the Bihar BJP chief said, "There is nothing to comment on the matter. It is his (Kumar's) individual choice," The Indian Express reported.
The JD(U), however, made it clear that it had sent representatives to Murmu's swearing-in ceremony. "Our party has been duly represented by our MPs during the President’s oath-taking ceremony," party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.
Another JD(U) leader, however, said that even his own party plays catch up with Kumar's activities.
"At times, even we do not know what he has been up to. But there are signs of displeasure that might crystalise in days to come," the leader was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)