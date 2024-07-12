For Maharashtra's Women, Ladki Bahin Yojana a Hit But Process is the Punishment

A mother of two, her husband does not contribute much to the house financially.

"He is a drunk, doesn't work much. I work on other people's farms and get paid Rs 200-250 per day," she said, adding that she manages to earn between Rs 5,000-6,000 a month.

For women like Thakre, getting to avail the scheme's benefits would mean a significant lot of financial help. Precisely why, since its rollout on 1 July in the state Budget presented by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, scores of women have been crowding registration centres across the state.

But like most government schemes, the process if the punishment.

Since the scheme's launch, crowded registration centres, confusion infused by changes in eligibility criteria and required documents, technical glitches in online the registration portal and mobile app, and issues of middlemen looking to gain 'benefits' have been recorded from across the state.