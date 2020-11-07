Bihar Polls: Voting Starts for 78 Seats in 16 Districts in Phase 3

Voting began in 78 seats, spread across 16 districts, for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday, 7 November.
The polling this time around is concentrated in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region.
The voting for the first and second phases was held on 28 October and 3 November, respectively. The results for the three-phased elections, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be declared on 10 November.
“I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
The Bihar elections are seeing a multi-cornered contest, with main players being the ruling JD(U) and BJP alliance, the mahagathbandhan of the RJD and the Congress, and Chirag Paswan's LJP, which has voiced support for BJP but is fighting against the current CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U).
While JD(U)‘s Nitish Kumar is the NDA's chief ministerial face, reports point out to a high level of anti-incumbency in the state. There is also speculation over what role the BJP could play in this election, considering Chirag Paswan's party is fighting against the JD(U), but siding with BJP.
While addressing an election rally in Bihar on Thursday, <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/politics/bihar-polls-this-will-be-my-last-election-says-nitish-kumar">Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said</a> that the ongoing state Assembly polls would be his last election.
At a rally in Bihar’s Purnia, while Kumar asked the crowd to vote for JD(U), he said, “This is the last day of the election, day after are the polls. This is my last election. Ant bhala to sab bhala (All’s well that ends well).”
Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav is leading the charge for the mahagathbandhan and has focused his campaign on the issues of unemployment and the economy.
Published: 07 Nov 2020,07:11 AM IST