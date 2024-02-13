Bihar AIMIM Leader Abdul Salam Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants in Gopalganj

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Abdul Salam was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday night, 12 February.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Abdul Salam was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday night, 12 February.
"Some bike-borne miscreants shot a person. Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and raids are being done to arrest the accused. The deceased is an AIMIM leader. We are working on this case," Pranjal Kumar, Subdivisional Police Officers, Sadar said.
Reacting to the news, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
"AIMIM's bypoll candidate and state secretary Abdul Salam Aslam Mukhiya has been shot dead. I pray to Allah to give patience to his family. Last year, in December, our Siwan district president Arif Jamal was shot dead. Nitish Kumar, after you are done with saving the chair competition, do some work. Why are only our leaders the target? Will their families get justice?" he posted on X.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)