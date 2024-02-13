Bihar AIMIM Leader Abdul Salam Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants in Gopalganj

"AIMIM's bypoll candidate and state secretary Abdul Salam Aslam Mukhiya has been shot dead. I pray to Allah to give patience to his family. Last year, in December, our Siwan district president Arif Jamal was shot dead. Nitish Kumar, after you are done with saving the chair competition, do some work. Why are only our leaders the target? Will their families get justice?" he posted on X.