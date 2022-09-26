‘Pehle Inhe Jod Lo’: BJP Ministers Take Digs at Rajasthan Political Turmoil

More than 90 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Congress at the speaker's residence on Sunday, 26 September, claimed that they would resign from the party if Ashok Gehlot does not remain the chief minister of Rajasthan, amid his bid to run for the position of Congress party president.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Bhupender Yadav)
As the political crisis over the question of the chief ministerial post ensues in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have taken to Twitter to take jabs at the Congress party and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'
Gehlot as well as his loyalists have expressed their opposition to Sachin Pilot becoming the next chief minister of Rajasthan and have said that they would rather have a Gehlot loyalist take his place.
Rahul Gandhi, earlier this week, insisted on the "one man one position" rule, ending the possibility of Gehlot remaining in the position of Rajasthan chief minister as he contends for the post of party president.
Bhartiya Janata Party's Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday, tweeted an old photograph of Gehlot, Gandhi and Pilot together, captioning it as "Please get them to unite first," taking a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.
"I think less entertainment happened in 'Bharat Jodo,' now it has started in Rajasthan. This fight of Congress shows that they just want to enjoy the power, don't want to serve the public," BJP Union minister Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI.
He further added that Congress "has neither direction nor a leader."
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, another Union minister, tweeted, "This is a government that has to be fenced in (a resort). It has to be shut in again." The comment comes amid speculations on whether Gehlot loyalist MLAs will be taken away to a resort.
BJP MLA Abhinesh Maharshi took to Twitter saying, "The government of fencing...ready to go back to the barn again!"
Former diplomat and national president of the Sunehra Punjab Party KC Singh said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra is like army reinforcements being thousands of miles away from battle fronts in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and now Rajasthan."
"Not to unite India, but a campaign to break Congress is going on," BJP Uttar Pradesh State Secretary and Spokesperson Dr Chandra Mohan said.
Joining the list of BJP ministers that took to Twitter to take digs at the Congress, the party's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh said, "The people of the state are suffering, there is jungle raj and corruption, and Congress is busy trying to save its seat."