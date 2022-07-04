'Illegal': Activists Slam Chandra Shekhar Azad's Arrest in Jaipur

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was arrested from a hotel in Jaipur on the intervening night of 1 and 2 July, along with 21 others, under CrPC Section 151 to reportedly keep them away from a protest supporting the Covid Health Assistants (CHA), on 2 July.

Dalit activist Dharmendra Kumar told The Indian Express that Azad was in Jaipur to support the protest organised by Covid Health Assistants, demanding job regularisation.

DCP West Mridul Kachawa said that it was a “preventive arrest.” Section 144 has been imposed across Rajasthan for a month, following Kanhaiya Lal's murder in Udaipur.

Interestingly, Section 144 was relaxed on the march route for the 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' rally called by Hindutva organisations on Thursday in Udaipur. Meanwhile, curfew was also relaxed for 12 hours on Monday, 4 July.