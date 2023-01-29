Bharat Jodo Yatra In Photos: Youth Leader Walked Barefoot From Kerala to Kashmir

(Chandy Oommen walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra without shoes)
(Chandy Ooommen Facebook Page)
Indian Youth Congress outreach in-charge Chandy Oommen gained a lot of attention during the Bharat Jodo Yatra for walking across the country barefoot.
"Not from Kanyakumari, I actually began walking barefoot when the Yatra entered Kerala. Initially, I removed my shoes because they were causing sores on my feet. Then I decided to do the entire Yatra without shoes on," Chandy told The Quint.
"Initially it was very difficult but soon my feet got used to it," Chandy says, adding, "But walking barefoot is very different. Those walking with shoes prefer to walk on the road. When you are barefoot, you look for spots where there is soft sand or mud. Stones or pieces or glass and metal are the biggest problem". Chandy says that other Yatris were extremely helpful. Here he can be seen with boxer Vijender Singh.
Not just Congress supporters and fellow Yatris, Chandy also got a lot of attention from security personnel and common people on the way. A Punjab Police officer we met near Phillaur told Chandy, "No cause is worth harming your body. You should take care of your health".
Chandy is the son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. During the Yatra, Chandy went for a few days for his father's medical treatment in Germany.
"The best part about walking across the country is the people you meet, especially children. I learnt a lot during the last four months," says Chandy.
Chandy walked up till Banihal in Kashmir without his shoes but finally wore his shoes due to the cold weather after that. He covered approximately 3300 kilometers barefoot.
"Truly blessed to have completed this Yatra," Chandy says, kissing the ground in Srinagar after the Yatra came to an end on 29 January.
