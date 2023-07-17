Opposition Meeting LIVE: Sharad Pawar to Skip Day 1; Sonia, Kejriwal to Attend

Opposition Meet in Bengaluru: Catch all LIVE updates of here.
Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The second leg of the Opposition meeting is all set to kick off in Bengaluru on Monday, 17 July, where over 20 parties are expected to be in attendance.
While the two-day meet will also see Congress MP Sonia Gandhi in presence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday also confirmed its presence following the Congress' declaration to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament, a pre-condition that was put by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to be a part of the Opposition alliance.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will skip the first day and join the meeting only on Tuesday, the party said. This will be Sharad Pawar's first attendance after Ajit Pawar engineered a vertical split in the party and joined the Maharashtra government on 2 July.
The meeting is expected to hold discussions on giving a name and a structure to the Opposition alliance.
The parties are also expected to decide on appointing a convener and a committee to herald the alliance.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will also attend the meet.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) said that this meeting will be strategically important for Opposition unity.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that the Opposition parties will discuss whether to invite JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy for talks only if he is interested in opposing the BJP.
"If he is really interested in fighting against BJP, we will discuss it on the agenda," he told ANI.
When asked whether the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will get a new name during the Opposition meet, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "We will take all decisions. I can't tell you now what are the issues that are going to be discussed. Congress is not deciding this alone. All the opposition parties will sit together and decide unitedly."
Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that after the first meeting in Patna, the talks in Bengaluru will "emerge to be decisive."
"There was confusion about whether Mr Sharad Pawar attending the meeting. He will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning is what I am saying with certainty. Hum Sab Ek Hai! (We are united)," he said.
Commenting on the Delhi ordinance and the Congress' support to AAP, Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge told news agency ANI: "We are very clear on what is happening in Delhi. The Ordinance route that they (the Centre) have taken to take away the powers of the state government is not in good taste. Today, it is happening in Delhi. Tomorrow it might happen in Karnataka."
Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah will host a dinner at 7.30 pm for the parties attending the meeting in Bengaluru.
Taking to Twitter, NCP spokesperson Mahesh tapase said: "NCP national president Shri Sharad Pawar and Executive President Supriya Sule will attend the meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday 18th July."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Bengaluru to attend the joint Opposition meeting.
