Bengal SSC Recruitment 'Scam': ED Raids Residences of Two State Ministers

(Photo: Debayan Dutta/ The Quint)
A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residences of Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari on Friday, 22 July, as part of its probe into a teacher recruitment scam, a source in the agency said.
At least seven to eight ED personnel arrived at Chatterjee's Naktala residence around 8:30 am, and carried out searches till 11 am with CRPF personnel keeping guard outside, the source said.
Another team of agency officials visited Adhikari's home at Mekhliganj in Coochbehar district and talked to his family members, he stated.
According to the ED source, officials had also carried out a simultaneous raid at the residence of the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya, in the Jadavpur area of the city.
Chatterjee, currently industries and commerce minister, held the education portfolio when the scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI twice, once on 26 April and then on 18 May.
Adhikari, the minister of state (MoS) for education, had also been grilled by the CBI with his daughter losing her job as school teacher. He told reporters he could not get in touch with his family over the phone.
The TMC, meanwhile, described the concerted raids as “ploy” by the BJP government at the Centre to harass political opponents.
The BJP, however, maintained that the TMC aided large-scale anomalies in the recruitment process of teachers at primary, upper primary and secondary level since coming to power.
"TMC leaders and people close to them duped lakhs of qualified youths and handed over their jobs to ineligible ones. The CBI and ED are progressing on right path. More skeletons will tumble out of the cupboard. The BJP has no role to play in the issue," the saffron party's national vice-president, Dilip Ghosh, added.
