Bengal Bypolls: Celebration Songs and Warning Bells for the Trinamool Congress

Asansol has been a BJP bastion since 2014. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP candidate Supriyo had won by 1.97 lakh votes, defeating TMC’s Moon Moon Sen and securing a vote share of 51.5% against TMC’s 35.19%.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC improved its tally a bit to get a 46.21% vote share, beating the BJP’s 41.89%. However, this time around the TMC has secured a 56.5% vote share against the BJP’s 30.4%. The CPIM meanwhile has been consistent at 7%.