Bypoll Results: TMC Sweeps Bengal, RJD Wins in Bihar, Congress in Maharashtra

The 2022 bypoll election results.
TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday, 16 April, registered a historic victory in the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election, winning with a margin of over 2 lakh votes. This marks the Trinamool Congress' first win on the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.
In the previous two elections, 2014 and 2019, Babul Supriyo had won this seat as a BJP candidate.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to thank the people of Asansol for a decisive mandate.
Actor-turned-politician Sinha was fielded against BJP’s Agnimitra Paul.
Accepting defeat, Paul said, “There were some shortcomings from our end because of which we had to face defeat...We'll work at grassroots levels in the forthcoming days.”
Besides Asansol Lok Sabha seat, there were four Assembly seats across as many states that had also gone for polls on 12 April: West Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan, and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North.
In the results declared on Saturday, the Congress retained the Kolhapur North Assembly seat, with its candidate Jadhav Jayshri Chandrakant defeating the BJP's Satyajeet Kadam by over 18,000 votes.
The RJD won Bihar's Bochahan seat, and the party thanked its voters on Twitter.
RJD candidate Amar Paswan, whose father Musafir Paswan’s death had necessitated the by-election, polled 82,116 votes while his nearest BJP rival Baby Kumari got only 45,353.
Meanwhile, Supriyo, who quit the BJP to join the TMC last year looks set to win the Ballygunge seat. He is currently leading with a comfortable margin against his nearest rival, CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim.
In Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh, Congress candidate Yashoda Nilamber Verma has been maintaining a significant lead and is likely to register a win.
