'I Support Supriya, Brother Backs Sunetra': Divided Pawars Divide Baramati

"There are families where the son is siding with dada (Ajit Pawar) and the father is with saheb (Sharad Pawar). The differences aren't only in the Pawar family," said Swapnil Kate (40), a resident of Katewadi village in Mahrashtra's Baramati.

About 15 kms from Baramati city, Katewadi is the ancestral village of Sharad Pawar.

Swapnil, a staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule, had just returned after anchoring an event in a nearby village where Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and MLA Rohit Pawar was the chief guest.

Swapnil's cousin Milind Kate (42), the deputy sarpanch of Katewadi, meanwhile, stands with Ajit Pawar's wife and now Supriya's rival Sunetra.

"Katewadi is standing with Sunetra vahini. The development you see in the village is because of Ajit dada and Sunetra vahini. Hence, we are supporting them," Milind said.