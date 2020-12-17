B’desh Significant Pillar of ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 17 December, held a virtual bi-lateral summit with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, saying ever since his government has come to power, there has been a focus on maintaining strong foreign relationships with the neighbouring country. He told his Dhaka counterpart that Bangladesh continues to be one of the significant pillars of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

PM Modi started the summit by saying that, as the world has begun convening virtual conference, this was not new to the two leaders as they have been in constant correspondence over the years.