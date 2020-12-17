B’desh Significant Pillar of ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 17 December, held a virtual bi-lateral summit with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, saying ever since his government has come to power, there has been a focus on maintaining strong foreign relationships with the neighbouring country. He told his Dhaka counterpart that Bangladesh continues to be one of the significant pillars of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.
PM Modi started the summit by saying that, as the world has begun convening virtual conference, this was not new to the two leaders as they have been in constant correspondence over the years.
“The cooperation between India and Bangladesh has been good notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic,” said the Indian Prime Minister.
He added, “Bangladesh is a significant pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. To strengthen relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me since the first day”.
In her opening speech, Hasina said that she is happy to meet PM Modi again, “particularly on this month of victory”.
“December evokes in all Bangladeshis the spirit of joy, freedom and celebration as we recall with deep gratitude our ‘Father of the Nation’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Under whose dynamic leadership we earned our great independence,” she said.
“India is our true friend,” the Bangladesh PM added.
“Today is a special day for me – 17 December. This was the day when the Pakistani forces , my mother, my sister, my brother, they were all incarcerated. Col Ashok Tara, who was a major at that time, on the morning of 17 December, freed us from the hands of the Pakistani forces,” said PM Hasina.
The two leaders jointly inaugurated a digital exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link between India and Bangladesh, which has been operational for almost 55 years. They released a commemorative stamp on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s birth centenary and signed a pact to form an India-Bangladesh CEOs forum with the IT sector as a priority area, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
