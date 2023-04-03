MVA Shows Strength in Violence-Hit Aurangabad: Is Savarkar Row Buried for Good?

"In 1988, Shiv Sena Pramukh (Balasaheb Thackeray) had promised that Aurangabad will be renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, I am glad that it happened under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule," said former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at a massive rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (previously Aurangabad) on Sunday, 2 April.

Thackeray was addressing a gathering as a part of the MVA's show of strength termed in the presence of several MVA leaders including Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, among others.

The rally came on the heels of the recent communal violence in the city on Ram Navami, that claimed the life of one civilian and injured several others.