Rahul Gandhi Attacks Savarkar Again But Ends Up Hurting Uddhav Thackeray & MVA

"Veer Savarkar is our idol and his insult will not be tolerated if we have to fight together to protect our democracy. Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice," said an irked Uddhav Thackeray at a rally in Nashik on Sunday, 26 March.

Thackeray's 'warning' was for the Congress party, its ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, after Rahul Gandhi's recent jibe at Savarkar.

A day after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha for his conviction in a defamation case, Rahul Gandhi was answering a question by a reporter who asked if he would apologise for his 'Modi surname' remarks in 2019.