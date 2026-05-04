Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Loses His First Election in Jorhat to BJP's Hitendra Goswami

In this election season, the Congress leader was also at the forefront of several controversies. While BJP, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched verbal attacks on him, calling him a 'Pakistani agent' who allegedly received "training" on his visit to Pakistan, him and his party members called him 'Paijaan' as well.

BJP's Assam official handle on X had also posted a controversial 'point-blank' AI-generated video which showed CM Sarma shooting at a skull-cap wearing Gaurav and another Muslim.

Such was the polarising campaign against the Congress leader.

In addition to this, CM Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had also come out strongly against him when the allegations about holding foreign passports and assets had come forth against her.

After Gaurav questioned her, Sharma responded with, “Can you disclose whether your wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan? And will you make those details public?”

CM Sarma had also filed a 500 crores defamation case against Gaurav and other Congress leaders ahead of the elections as well.