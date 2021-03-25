Will Not Call RSS Sangh ‘Parivar’ Anymore: Rahul Gandhi Tweets

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 25 April, said it was not right to call the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the ‘Sangh Parivar’ as a ‘family’ has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation had ‘none of these attributes’.
Gandhi's tweet came a day after the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh.
In a Hindi tweet, Gandhi said: “I believe it is not right to call the RSS and associated organizations Sangh Parivar – there are women in the family, there is respect for the elderly, a sense of compassion and affection – which is not there in the RSS.”
In another case of religious intolerance, a video has surfaced online that shows two Catholic nuns and two postulants seemingly being hounded by goons, allegedly belonging to Bajrang Dal, who claimed that the nuns were forcefully converting the two girls into Christianity.
According to PTI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, 24 March, promised that action will be taken and said, “Those involved in the Jhansi nuns' harassment will be brought before the law.”
“You would agree with me that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice. Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union government,” Vijayan said in the letter.
