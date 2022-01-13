Assam CM Sarma Alleges Punjab CID’s Involvement in PM Modi’s Security Breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover on 5 January, while he was on his way to Punjab’s Firozepur, after protesting farmers blocked the road.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, 12 January, that Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh was involved in the 5 January 'security breach,' when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover on his way to Punjab’s Firozepur, after protesting farmers blocked the road.
Addressing a press conference, he also claimed that the statements by Congress leaders following the incident indicated that they knew of the "conspiracy" and demanded that Charanjit Singh Channi, the CM of Punjab, be arrested for his role in the alleged conspiracy.
Sarma alleged that the sting operation, conducted by a local Punjab TV channel, revealed Singh as saying that the entire protest on 5 January was organised by Khalistani supporters, and not farmers in Ferozepur city.
He said, "All evidence makes it clear that the Congress high command and the Punjab CM conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, had announced that former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra would head an independent committee to probe the security lapse during PM Modi's visit to Punjab.
"We are of the opinion that these questions can't be left to one-sided inquiry," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, reading out from the court's order.
In a statement, the MHA declared that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the PM’s convoy, which was on a flyover, couldn't proceed further as the road was blocked by protesters.
"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," as per the MHA.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the PM’s security breach during his visit to Punjab was a "pre-planned, sponsored conspiracy."
He said, "The Punjab government didn't follow the protocol. Drone or any attack might have happened there, but the Punjab government ignored all this. The Congress should apologise to country.”
