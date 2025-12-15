'Asked My Religion, Cut Ears With Pliers': Bihar's Mob Lynching Victim

A case of alleged mob lynching has come to light from Bihar’s Nawada district. Mohammad Athar Hussain, who was seriously injured in the violence that took place on 5 December in Bhatta village under the Roh police station area, died during treatment on the night of 12 December at Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital.

Before his death, the deceased recorded a statement on camera on 7 December at Nawada Sadar Hospital. In his statement, Athar alleged that 4–5 people surrounded and beat him, took him into a room, made him remove his clothes to check his religious identity, and then brutally attacked him with a hot iron rod, sticks, and bricks.