Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap Replaces Eknath Gaikwad as MRCC President

Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap will replace Eknath Gaikwad as the new President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), the grand old party said on Saturday, 19 December, reported news agency PTI.

Apart from Jagtap, Charan Singh Sapra has been appointed as the new working president of Mumbai Congress.

“The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Charan Singh Sapra will be the working president of MRCC.”
Congress statement

While Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan has been appointed Chairman of the MRCC’s Campaign Committee, Amarjit Singh Manhas has been named the head of the coordination committee.

Additionally, Suresh Hirayenna Shetty has been appointed Chairman of Manifesto and Publication Committee, while Chandrakant Handore has been appointed PMCC in charge.

While the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Chief will head MRCC’s Screening and Strategy Committee, MRCC Chairman has been appointed co-chairman. The report also adds that former CMs of Maharashtra and MRCC chiefs will be ex-officio members of the said committee.

(With inputs from PTI)

