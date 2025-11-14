Bihar Election Results: AIMIM Silences Critics, Wins 5 Seats in Seemanchal

In the run-up to the 2025 Bihar Elections, many observers had written off Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The argument was that defections of MLAs from the AIMIM and Muslim consolidation behind the Mahagathbandhan would reduce the party's strength in the Assembly, from its breakout performance of 5 in 2020.

However, the AIMIM has proven its critics wrong by retaining its seats. At the time of writing this story, the AIMIM had won four out of the five seats it had won in 2020 and was leading in the fifth.

All the five seats are in the Seemanchal region.

In a sixth Seemanchal seat, Balrampur, the contest between the AIMIM and LJP candidates has gone to the wire with both sides claiming victory and a recount reportedly being underway.

The AIMIM's wins cut across communities within Seemanchal's Muslims as they won from Kulhaiya dominated Jokihat as well as Surjapuri dominated Amour.