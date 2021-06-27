‘AIMIM Will Contest in 100 Seats in UP Polls’: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, 27 June, announced that the party will contest in 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Putting rest to speculations of AIMIM tying up with Bharatiya Samaj Party (BSP) for the polls, the leader said that the party will be in an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.