‘AIMIM Will Contest in 100 Seats in UP Polls’: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, 27 June, announced that the party will contest in 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Putting rest to speculations of AIMIM tying up with Bharatiya Samaj Party (BSP) for the polls, the leader said that the party will be in an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.
Earlier in the day, BSP Chief Mayawati had also denied rumours of the two parties entering an alliance.
She had said, “A news channel is broadcasting news since yesterday that in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, BSP will contest along with (Asaduddin) Owaisi’s party AIMIM. This news is completely wrong, misleading, and devoid of any fact," adding that her party will not be contesting Uttarakhand and UP polls as part of any alliance.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined