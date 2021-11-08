'I Visit Temples as I'm Hindu': Kejriwal Responds to 'Soft Hindutva' Allegations

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Responding to allegations that he was indulging in 'soft Hindutva' by visiting temples, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 7 November, said that he visited temples since he was a Hindu and added that no one should have an objection to it, PTI reported.
Kejriwal was speaking to reporters at the poll-bound Goa, where he is on a two-day visit.
Responding to the allegations made by Goa CM Pramod Sawant, who had said that Kejriwal was copying the state government's schemes by promising to offer free pilgrimages, the Delhi CM said it was Sawant who was copying his party's schemes.
Kejriwal said the Goa CM gave free water after AAP announced it would give free electricity. "When I said we will provide employment allowance, he announced about 10,000 jobs, and when I spoke about pilgrimages, he announced his scheme," he said, as per PTI.
Kejriwal also met members of the Bhandari community during his visit to the coastal state. Besides, he also inducted Puti Gaonkar, a trade union leader and mining activist, into AAP.
On Monday, 1 November, Kejriwal had announced that he would sponsor pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, and other religious shrines if his party is voted to power in the Goa Assembly elections next year.
Last month, the Delhi CM visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya and also took part in Saryu Aarti.
(With inputs from PTI.)
