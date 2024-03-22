'He is Our Big Brother': Supporters Take to Delhi Streets Over Kejriwal's Arrest

Protests broke out across the national capital against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"They [the Enforcement Directorate] have arrested our leader without any proof. Arvind Kejriwal ji is our big brother. We, the people of Delhi, are furious, which is why we are here on the streets today," Vinita Luthra, a homemaker based out of Rohini, told The Quint on Friday, 22 March.
Party workers sat down on the road and raised slogans even as police and paramilitary personnel tried to pick them up and detain them.
These were the scenes that unfolded at around 11 am in the main road leading up to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi's ITO on Friday, 22 March, as hundreds of local party workers, and AAP ministers staged a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation with the excise policy case "without any evidence".
But, even before the protestors could reach the BJP office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, many were detained by the Delhi Police. Earlier in the day, the police had issued an advisory, saying the DDU Marg will remain closed, as well as imposed Section 144 to "maintain law and order" situation.
Women protestors holding posters of arrested CM Arvind Kejriwal in ITO.
For close to three hours, AAP party workers sat on the roads and raised slogans even as the police and paramilitary personnel tried to pick them up and detain them. Women police personnel were also seen dragging female protesters. "Modi, teri tanashahi nahi chalegi (Modi, we won't allow your dictatorship)"; "Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhaare saath hain (Arvind Kejriwal, you continue your fight, we are with you)"; "Loktantra ki hatya mat karo... (Don't murder democracy)" – they chanted.
As the crowds erupted, security arrangements and deployment of force was increased across the national capital.
"What they have done is absolutely wrong. Modi ji is scared of losing the elections, which is why he is using central agencies to attack Opposition leaders like Kejriwal ji," said Luthra.
Another woman protestor told The Quint that she was "shocked" to see her leader get arrested.
Another local AAP worker from Chandni Chowk said that the arrest would "backfire" on the BJP.
“The arrest will only act in the party’s [AAP's] favour in the elections. It only goes on to show the dictatorial nature of the BJP... We are confident that Kejriwal ji will continue to act as the chief minister even if he is inside the jail. This will not stop him from taking care of all of us,” she added.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any interim protection.
45-year-old Sithashran, a member of the AAP's OBC wing, questioned the timing of Kejriwal's arrest, adding that it marked the "murder of democracy."
The Delhi Police detained several protesting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Friday.
Even as Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against his arrest on Thursday evening, he withdrew the petition the next day as it “clashed with the remand”, said his counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He added they will now approach a lower court.
Meanwhile, in a press conference on Friday morning, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi alleged that Kejriwal’s family has been “isolated”, “kept under house arrest”, and “not been allowed to meet anyone”.
Atishi also alleged that the arrest, weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, is a “political conspiracy”.
Women police personnel were also seen dragging female protesters.
AAP workers raised slogans such as "Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi (Modi, we won't allow your dictatorship)" at the protest site.
On the other hand, taking to X, Kejriwal's wife Sunita said, "Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything that he is Janardan. Jai Hind."
