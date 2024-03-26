Ashutosh Interview: 'Running Govt from Jail As Kejriwal Can't See Anybody as CM'

"Where is the accountability in pub;ic sphere? Tomorrow, if the prime minister is jailed, even he will say that he will run the government from prison. It's not about whether the Constitution allows it, it's about the morality of it. It goes against the soul of the Constitution," said Ashutosh, former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in the excise policy case, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party's strategy is that he shall not resign and a new CM will not be appointed till he is in prison.

While many believe it to be a good strategy for the 'Opposition leaders being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)' narrative, many others, including Ashutosh, feel otherwise.

Even though Kejriwal's arrest was long time coming, Ashutosh feels that his arrest may boomerang on the BJP.