Book the Guilty: Quint Journalist Who Found Alphanumeric Code on Electoral Bonds

First of all, thank you for having me here. I worked here for almost six years with The Quint, and I did this story here itself on electoral bonds in 2018. And first of all, I would like to thank all my editors who supported me in chasing and pursuing this story at that time.

Of course, the first story that I filed on The Quint after talking to a few SBI officers, they said - "No, nothing is there on the bond. There's no serial number. It's going to be kept anonymous. That's the ruling and that's what the scheme is all about."

We purchased a bond. I went to the SBI branch at Parliament Street because that was the only branch which was selling it. And when I reached there, it was amazing. The officer who was selling this, he first asked me a few questions. He was suspicious about me a bit like, how did I get to know about it? But then after a few queries, he said give your KYC which is Aadhaar card and PAN card number. I gave him the details and then he made me fill a few forms. I gave him a check to pay for the bond because you cannot get it through cash. Once that was done, I was made to wait in the waiting room of the bank and he came back and he handed over the bond in an envelope.

All it had was a date and nothing else. The date was required, because the validity is for 15 days (to redeem the bonds). So, when you redeem it, how would the person know when it was purchased? So, this is the date of purchase. So, then I went to Truth Lab, one of the labs in Delhi. They do forensic tests. Of course, I had multiple questions, but I just still wanted to chase it a bit more. When I when the truth was out that there is an alphanumeric number, which is unique and hidden and visible only under ultraviolet light. It was a shocker. Fine, it's alphanumeric, it's hidden, visible only under ultraviolet rays. But how do you prove it's unique? So, I used my second law and the second bond clarified that it is a unique number, an alphanumeric and hidden which is visible only under the ultraviolet.