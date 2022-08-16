Army Jawan's Body Found 38 Years After He Went Missing In Siachen

The body of an army jawan was found in an old bunker in Siachen, 38 years after he went missing in an avalanche while on patrol.

The Sainik Group Centre in Ranikhet on Sunday, 14 August, identified the body as that of Chandrashekhar Harbola of 19 Kumaon Regiment.

Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984.

During patrolling, they came in the grip of an ice storm. While the bodies of 15 soldiers were recovered, those of the other five could not be found and Harbola was one among them.