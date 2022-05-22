Arjun Singh Comes Back to Join Trinamool's Kurukshetra Against His Former Party

After much speculation, Barrackpore BJP and strongman Arjun Singh comes back to the Trinamool Congress after three years. He joined the party in the presence of AITC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other prominent leaders from South 24 Parganas Jyotipriyo Mullick and Partha Bhowmik.

Before the joining, Singh had visited the Taj Bengal hotel for four hours before he visited Banerjee's office around 4pm and had a long discussion with Banerjee and TMC South 24 parganas senior leaders before the joining was officially confirmed.