SACKED: Tales From Bengal's Closed Jute Mills

SACKED: Tales of Bengal's Jute Mill Workers
(Photo: Aroop Mishra / The Quint)
Kamaldev Yadav lost his job at the India Jute Mill in Hooghly's Serampore when the factory indefinitely suspended operations on 1st January over the capped ceiling price of raw jute.
“The supply of raw jute fell after the (Union) government fixed the ceiling price at Rs 6,500 per quintal on 30th September 2021. The government debarred all mills and traders from purchase or sell of raw jute above the government price. All sale and purchase of raw jute above the government price is held illegal. Raw jute is not available in the market and we can’t purchase it as it is unauthorised,” the authorities of the jute mill said in their notice.
Suspension of work notice
This isn't the first time that the mill suspended operations. The mill was shut for nearly three years starting from 2018, and resumed in July, 2021, only to shut down again in a few months.
Manoj Kumar Bihari
This is the story of its workers.
Niranjan Aapta, who lost his job at the mill as well tells The Quint, "I had my lunch, I am now wondering if and what to have for dinner. I can sustain till the first week of February, after that I will resort to begging, what else?"
Niranjan Aapta
While previously, Aapta and the others would often go to other functioning mills and work as daily wage labourers when their mill was shut.
The 45-year-old was turned away from mills because he was "too old to work."
This time around, the story was different. A raging pandemic was the culprit.
Families of jute mill workers in their quarters or lines
Most of the workers in Hooghly's jute mills are migrant workers who come from neighbouring states of Bihar and Odisha. Some of them, at least those who could afford to have gone back to their homes, but it isn't easy for everyone, especially those who are settled here with their families.
Kamaldev Yadav, who has two kids back in Bihar had to take their kids out of a private school and enroll them in a government school because he couldn't afford it anymore.
Kamaldev Yadav
No jobs, increasing debt, sleepless nights, and a raging pandemic has left most of these workers hopeless. For people like Yadav and Bihari, they don't know what to do.
But for Aapta, it's worse.
Niranjan Aapta
The workers also allege that mill owners now prefer daily wage labour over contractual employees because then they don't have to worry about job-related-benefits and thus it is cheaper for them.
But as the they showed this reporter around their homes and quarters with smiling faces, the pain and hopelessness behind their eyes were evident. They were holding on, with whatever little hope they could muster.
