AP District Renaming: Pawan Kalyan, Kapus & Why BR Ambedkar’s Name Stoked Arson

Tollywood actor and politician Pawan Kalyan sent out a statement on Tuesday, 24 May, asking people of Konaseema to maintain peace. A harrowing night marred by incidents of arson and rioting, all centered on Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to rename the Konaseema district after Dr BR Ambedkar, followed the statement.

Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan wrote, “Babasaheb Ambedkar was a strong proponent of democracy... Don’t drag the name of BR Ambedkar into controversies.” However, the violent protests against renaming the district as ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema’ would not have disappointed Kalyan completely.