Anil Deshmukh Prime Beneficiary of Proceeds of Crime, ED Tells Special Court

The ED said Deshmukh had collected Rs 4.70 crore in bribe money from then assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, from December 2020 to February 2021, who had extorted the amount from bars and restaurants across Mumbai.

"Sachin Waze had informed the bar owners/managers that the money collected will go to "No 1" and crime branch and social service branch of the Mumbai police. Thus, it is seen that Sachin Waze had collected money amounting to ₹ 4.70 crore from various bar owners and managers," the ED said.

Waze is currently lodged in Tajola jail in connection with Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

"He (Mr Waze) categorically stated that "No 1" was Anil Deshmukh, the then home minister of Maharashtra," the ED said.

"He (Mr Waze) stated that he was called by Anil Deshmukh at his official residence and was asked to collect ₹ 3 lakh per month from each bar and restaurant. He stated that he had collected approx ₹ 4.70 crore from December 2020 to February 2021 and had handed over the same to Kundan Shinde, the then personal assistant to Anil Deshmukh," the agency alleged.

Deshmukh used the bribe money through his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh and provided cash to some "Delhi-based paper companies". The money was then laundered to Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by the former minister's family based in Nagpur, the ED said.

Deshmukh, who had been arrested by the agency on Monday night after nearly 12 hours of questioning, had been produced before the special holiday court earlier on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI.)