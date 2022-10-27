DU Alum, Top IAS Officer: Jitendra Narain, Accused in Andaman Sex-for-Jobs Case

Jitendra Narain, one of the bureaucrats accused in the sex-for-jobs scandal in Andaman Nicobar Islands, is a St Stephen's alumnus and has held high posts in the Delhi government as well as central ministries.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/St Paul's School, Darjeeling)
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing allegations of gang rape and sexual assault against former Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain and Labour Comissioner RL Rishi has found key evidence, The Indian Express reported on Thursday, 27 October, citing sources.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had suspended Narain on 17 October, based on a report indicating the possibility of "grave misconduct and misuse of official position."
Hailing from an influential family of Begusarai in Bihar, Jitendra Narain is a civil services officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories) cadre, from the 1990 batch. He was born in 1966.
As per PSU Watch, the IAS officer completed his schooling from St Paul School in Darjeeling, and then went to to pursue his graduation from the reputed St Stephen's College, Delhi University.
Narain has served as the additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the director of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) during the Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi, at the director level in the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and as the principal residency commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh, among other posts.
He is credited with executing the division of Delhi into 9 districts and the 'Delhi Sarkar Aapke Dwar' programme, as per PSU Watch.
He was posted as the chairperson and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation when the MHA ordered his suspension.
The officer was named among the 'Top 50 Bureaucrats' in a 2019 list prepared by Fame India, Asia Post, and PSU Watch.
Narain is scheduled to appear before the SIT on 28 October, which has been set by the Calcutta High Court as the deadline for his appearance.
A vacation Bench comprising justices Bibek Chaudhuri and Prasenjit Biswas on Thursday granted interim protection against arrest to the IAS officer till a date that will be fixed by the circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court in Port Blair on 14 November.
A 21-year-old complainant has alleged that when she approached Labour Commissioner RL Rishi, the then labour commissioner, for a job – he took her to Narain’s residence. Here, the survivor was allegedly sexually assaulted by the two men.
Rishi has been suspended and non-bailable warrants have been issued in his name after his bail plea was rejected in Port Blair, as per the report.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PSU Watch)
