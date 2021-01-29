‘Unavoidable Circumstances’: Amit Shah Cancels Visit to Kolkata

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Kolkata, scheduled to begin on Saturday, 30 January, has been canceled, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Friday, according to ANI.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, all scheduled programmes of Amit Shah for Saturday have been cancelled,” a statement from the party said.

Shah was set to visit Kolkata to take stock of the party’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections. He was to hold two rallies under the BJP banner. The first in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, and the other in Dumurjala in Howrah, on 30 and 31 January.