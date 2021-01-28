After Tractor Rally Violence, Amit Shah Meets Injured Policemen

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 28 January, visited two hospitals to meet the police personnel injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
He met the injured policemen at the Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines and the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital.
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also visited the Sushruta Trauma Centre on Thursday to meet the injured personnel.
According to the police, close to 400 police personnel were injured in the violence. “394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them have been admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards,” Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava was quoted as saying at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Alleging that farmer leaders were responsible for the violence, Srivastava said, "The violence is because of not following the rules and regulations laid down by the Delhi Police.”
