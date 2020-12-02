Amit Shah to Meet Punjab CM on 3 Dec, Prior to Talks With Farmers

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh with Home Minister Amit Shah. Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo: Twitter/@HMOIndia)

Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are slated to meet on Thursday, 3 December, amid agitation by farmers against the NDA government’s new farm laws, reported NDTV. This development reportedly comes ahead of government’s talks with protesting farmers.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has, so far, staunchly and very vocally been on the side of the protesting farmers.

On Saturday, 28 November, he even lashed out at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for the crackdown on farmers protesting the Centre's new agricultural laws, saying that he will not even answer the latter's phone calls now because of the way he has acted, NDTV reported.