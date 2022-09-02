Jharkhand Governor Visits Delhi Amid Speculations Over CM Soren's MLA Status

Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ @HemantSorenJMM)
Even as speculations are rife about the continuation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as MLA, Governor Ramesh Bais went to Delhi on Friday, 2 September.
This comes a day after ruling UPA MLAs urged him to clarify the Election Commission's (EC)'s recommendation on the matter.
Bais' visit to Delhi has further triggered speculations as he had on Thursday promised the United Progressive Alliance delegation that he would clear all doubts regarding the same.
Sources from the Raj Bhavan have however said it was a 'personal visit' for a medical check-up.
Following a petition by the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to the state governor on 25 August, sparking a political crisis in the state.
Even though the EC's decision has not yet been made public, there is a buzz that the poll panel has decided to disqualify Soren as MLA.
In a joint statement on 28 August, UPA constituents had accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by "deliberately delaying" announcing the decision.
Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is of the opinion that BJP may poach MLAs from the party as well as from its ally the Congress.
But, four of them returned to take part in Thursday's Cabinet meet, where a proposal of convening a special session of the Jharkhand Assembly on 5 September was approved.
The UPA has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.
The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.
(With inputs from PTI.)
