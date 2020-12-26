Centre’s Apni Party? What Shopian DDC Says About Democracy in J&K

Altaf Bukhari is a businessman-turned-politician who had joined the PDP in 2005. His family owns FIL Industries that makes apple concentrates. The business side of things are handled by Bukhari's sons and his brother Syed Tariq. Besides apple concentrates, the family has stakes in several other sectors like healthcare, crafts, hospitality, agriculture products etc.

Bukhari won from the Amira Kadal in Srinagar in the 2014 Assembly elections. Ironically, in those elections, Bukhari and the PDP as a whole, got a lot of support from voters who thought the party was best placed to resist the BJP's efforts to make inroads into Kashmir.

He became a minister when Mufti Mohammad Sayeed formed a coalition government with the BJP but was dropped after Mehbooba Mufti took over. However, he was later reinstated and brought as education minister and later given charge of finance.

After the PDP-BJP coalition broke down, Bukhari was being considered as a consensus candidate for a possible PDP-NC-Congress coalition but the Governor dissolved the Assembly.