AIMIM Offers to Forge Alliance With NCP, Congress in Maharashtra 'To Defeat BJP'

Jaleel also rejected allegations that the AIMIM was the BJP's 'B-team'.
(Photo: Official Facebook account of Imtiaz Jaleel.)
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is ready to forge an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress in Maharashtra, said AIMIM MP and state party chief Imtiaz Jaleel on Saturday, 19 March.
He said the party was willing to take such a step to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state, adding that the AIMIM was not the BJP's B-team, news agency PTI reported.
Jaleel also said that he spoke about the party's willingness to make an alliance when NCP leader Rajesh Tope visited the former's residence on Friday.
"Tope visited me on Friday... It is always alleged that BJP wins because of us (AIMIM- due to splitting of Muslim votes). To prove this allegation wrong I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance. However, he didn't say anything about my offer," said Jaleel, while addressing the press on Friday.
Responding to allegations that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM was a "communal party", Jaleel said that if it was indeed communal for the Congress and the NCP, then how come they had no problem “aligning with an openly communal party like the Shiv Sena?"
He added that the AIMIM's offer to forge an alliance was not extended to the whole of the MVA government.
“It is restricted to the Congress and NCP. We were never open to joining hands with the Shiv Sena, which is a virulently communal party,” Jaleel said, as per a report by The Indian Express.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)