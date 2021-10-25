TMC Leaders Meet Goa Teenager's Family Who Died Mysteriously on Beach

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation comprising Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, party leader Babul Supriyo, and party's National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro on Monday, 25 October, met the family of deceased teenager who died in mysterious circumstances on a beach in Goa in August.



The leaders slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Goa for botching up the probe into the youngster's death.



"This family has lost their daughter. Police have done nothing but added to their misery," Moitra said, after meeting the teenager's parents.

"The police have not done the post-mortem as per law. Only one doctor has done the post-mortem, when ideally there should have been three. Doctors never said it's a suicide yet the police was quick to declare it a suicide. The CCTV footage went miraculously missing that night. How? Why?" Faleiro asked.