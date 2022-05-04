AAP’s Atishi & Raghav Chadha Booked by Delhi Police for ‘Defaming’ BJP

Two non-cognisable reports (NCR) have been filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha in Delhi for allegedly defaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the police said on Wednesday, 4 May.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The NCRs have been lodged at the Cyber Police Station in Delhi on the complaint of BJP IT cell head Abhishek Dubey on 30 April.
"AAP’s Kalkaji MLA Atishi and… Raghav Chadha referred to BJP workers as criminals, hooligans, and rapists during press conferences on April 15th and April 16th... Atishi and Raghav Chadha’s accusations and expletives against the world’s biggest party BJP and its workers are wrong," the complaint read.
A second NCR filed against Atishi, on 26 April, alleges that the AAP leader, during a televised interview, had shown the photograph of an accused in communal clashes and insinuated that he was associated with the BJP.
Chadha and Atishi have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 500 IPC (defamation).
In non-cognisable offences, the police can neither register an FIR nor investigate or effect arrest without the express permission or directions from the court.
