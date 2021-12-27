'Mood of Punjab': AAP Registers Massive Win in Chandigarh Civic Body Polls Debut

Addressing the media earlier, AAP leader and Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha said that the people of Punjab had made space for the governance-based politics of the AAP and that the performance in the civic polls was just a trailer ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

"This is the victory of Kejriwal's model of governance. The people of Chandigarh have given a chance to Kejriwal after getting fed up of the BJP-Congress flip flop for the past 25 years," Chadha said.

“I want to thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party that they gave the party an opportunity in its maiden elections,” Chadha said.

Chadha further said that unlike other municipal polls, the AAP candidates have registered victories in several seats with huge margins.

“Chandigarh’s mood reflects the mood of Punjab. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab will be the full picture,” he said.

The voting for the elections took place on 24 December with over 60 percent voter turnout.