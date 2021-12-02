AAP Promises to Provide Free School Education in Punjab if Elected to Power

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo: PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, 2 December, announced to provide high-quality free education to the children of Punjab in government schools if his party forms the government.
"As a result, education in government schools has improved and about 2.5 million more children have been enrolled in government schools, which used to be in private and expensive schools."
Addressing a public meeting, Kejriwal said 99.97 percent students of government schools in Delhi have passed and the children who have passed from these schools have got admission in medical and engineering courses.
Referring to the government education system in Punjab, Kejriwal said teachers in the state were unhappy as they were not regularized and were not paid a respectable salary.
Appealing to people to vote for AAP, Kejriwal said, after the formation of the government, it would be its responsibility to provide free and quality education to children.