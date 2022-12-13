Who Is Sandeep Pathak, Aam Aadmi Party’s New General Secretary (Organisation)?

Pathak became a Rajya Sabha member after AAP won the Assembly elections in Punjab this year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won a landslide 92 seats of the total 117 seats.

Until 2020, he was an associate professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. He received his Ph.D from the University of Cambridge in 2011 on high-temperature superconducting materials. He then pursued higher studies from Oxford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2016, after he left MIT and returned to Delhi. He was introduced into the party by Ashish Khetan

Pathak was born in a small village in Chhattisgarh. Both his parents were farmers who used to lease out land to people for work.

Congratulating Pathak on his new role, Kejriwal tweeted, "We have to build an AAP sangathan in every nook and corner of this country." To this, Pathak responded: