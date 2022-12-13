Gujarat Polls: If an AAP MLA Defects to BJP Before Oath, Can He Be Disqualified?

In 1985, by way of the 52nd Amendment, the 10th Schedule was added to the Constitution of India, in a bid to curb defections and reduce the political instability that they brought.

As per, Article 191(2) of the Constitution, an MLA or a Member of a Legislative Council can be disqualified under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule.

According to paragraph two of the 10th schedule, a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified if he has voluntarily given up the membership of such a political party.

Even though this schedule does list exceptions, instances where defection of an elected representative does not result in disqualification, nowhere does it specify “awaiting oath” as reason for exemption.

But we also reached out to legal experts for further clarity.

In conversation with The Quint, Supreme Court Advocate Mohd Shahrukh Ali confirmed: