AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Residence Vandalised, Two Held

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday, 15 June, said his residence in the North Avenue high-security area in Delhi was vandalised with an attempt to ‘deface the nameplate’.
Two men were detained by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.
Singh claimed that the attack was linked to the AAP’s stand against an alleged scam involving the Ram Temple Trust in buying a piece of land for the temple in Ayodhya at an inflated price.
“My residence is barely 100 metres away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan. There has been an attack on my residence. I want to make it clear to the BJP government and its goons that no matter how many times you attack me, I will continue to raise my voice against corruption committed in the name of Lord Ram,” Singh said.
“An attempt was made to deface the nameplate at the residence of Shri Sanjay Singh, MP. Two persons have been detained in this regard. No physical injury has been caused to anyone. Further investigation is on,” the Delhi Police tweeted after the incident.
