AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Residence Vandalised, Two Held

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday, 15 June, said his residence in the North Avenue high-security area in Delhi was vandalised with an attempt to ‘deface the nameplate’.

Two men were detained by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

Singh claimed that the attack was linked to the AAP’s stand against an alleged scam involving the Ram Temple Trust in buying a piece of land for the temple in Ayodhya at an inflated price.