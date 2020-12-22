AAP’s Sisodia, On Way to ‘Debate’, Turned Back At Lucknow School

Sisodia’s statements come soon after Kejriwal’s 15 December announcement that AAP will contest the Assembly elections in UP in 2022 where education and health infrastructure might be significant polling issues.

Sisodia also raised other issues related to the state of UP’s schools saying, "The condition of UP has gone from bad to worse while the condition of Delhi has improved in five years and it is because the people of Delhi have chosen an honest government," reported PTI.

Sisodia drew parallels between the schools in their respective governments saying the fees of private schools in UP have increased manifold unlike their counterparts in Delhi. He also raised the issue of electricity supply by saying the national capital gets 24/7 supply unlike UP.